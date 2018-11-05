FOOD & DRINK

Pringles offering Thanksgiving chips flavored like turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie

EMBED </>More Videos

Just in time for turkey day, Pringles is rolling out chips in a variety of Thanksgiving flavors.

By ABC7.com staff
Just in time for turkey day, Pringles is rolling out chips in a variety of Thanksgiving flavors.

The company is offering three holiday flavors: turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie.

Pringles, owned by Kellogg's, first launched the Thanksgiving promotion last year with eight flavors available to a limited test audience. This year they're bringing out the three most popular varieties to the general public.


The novelty chips will be available through the Kellogg's website for a limited time beginning Nov. 6 at 11:59 p.m. A three-pack sells for $14.99. The link is here but it will not be active until the sale begins.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodsnack foodsnackschipsthanksgiving
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Ono Hawaiian BBQ opens new location in Torrance
Modern Mediterranean restaurant King's Kitchen debuts in Glendale
Jonesing for açaí bowls? Check out Irvine's top 5 spots
Aquarium of the Pacific participates in #NoStrawNovember
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Convicted SoCal killers Andrew Urdiales, Virendra Govin found dead in San Quentin
Vigils honors bicyclist killed in Claremont
Pursuit ends in rollover crash in Arcadia
Idris Elba named People's 2018 'Sexiest Man Alive'
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminates two couples on 'Country Night'
Costa Mesa fire captain dies after being struck by DUI suspect
Report: Chino inmate gouged out, ate own eye
Diamond Bar man detained after parents killed in house fire
Show More
Amazon to offer free shipping for all holiday orders
Single point divides OC congressional contenders
Agencies promote traffic safety awareness at busy Exposition Park intersection
Voter interest in midterm elections increases in LA County
405 opens after woman threatens to jump, causes major backup
More News