SoCal deli tops Yelp's list of best places to eat

More than one-fourth of restaurants in Yelp's annual list of best places to eat are located in Southern California. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Good eats and Southern California are a combo plate. The business review company Yelp released its latest list of the Top 100 Places To Eat in the U.S., and more than one-fourth of the restaurants ranked are in SoCal.

At the top of the list is the sandwich shop TKB Bakery & Deli in Indio, which has more than 1,400 Yelp reviews and a five-star rating. The deli has been on Yelp's radar for some time. It made its debut on the list in 2015 and is No. 1 for the first time, according to Yelp.

Yelp's data science team crunched numbers reviewing restaurants from across the country using a system that looked at a business' ratings, number of reviews, quality and popularity. It said this method allows it to account for not only the best quality places, but also the most popular.

Yo-Way in Gardena, another sandwich shop, is the next best reviewed SoCal restaurant at No. 4. Other favorites in the area appearing on the list include the pizzeria 786 Degrees in Sun Valley at No. 17, King Mediterrano in Torrance at No. 19 and Flinderstreet Café in Chino at No. 20.

The full Yelp list can be viewed here.
