Elaborate Starbucks drinks from TikTok lead to frustrated baristas

While scrolling through TikTok users might see the latest dance moves, the newest trends and most recently, elaborate Starbucks drinks.
The drink recipes, while loved by people on the app, are becoming a headache for baristas.
According to USA Today, the drinks create long lines, frustrated customers and exhausted baristas.
One example is a drink inspired by 'WandaVision' that appeared on TikTok the week the Disney+ series was released.
The drink includes a grande vanilla bean frappuccino with one pump of white mocha and one pump of raspberry syrup followed by strawberry puree, mocha drizzle, and whip cream to go on the bottom of the cup and a chocolate drizzle on top, according to videos on the platform.
Drinks like these are not on the Starbucks menu and take time to make. At least one barista, Michael Banks in Chicago, reportedly quit over the constant requests.
Banks said that many customers who ordered the drinks ended up unsatisfied with them. Other baristas, however, say they are happy to fill the order as long as customers are willing to wait.
