Beat the Streets lifts Philadelphia kids from city violence

By Amanda Brady
PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia football coach Nafis Muhammad is helping kids by not only training them to be better players on the field but helping them navigate life.

His program is called Beat the Streets.


He named the program that because he feels he has done just that.


Many of his players have dealt with violence in the city and his goal is to be a mentor to them and help them 'beat the streets' and get into college.

By getting them to be better players on the field, he helps them get scholarships into college.
philadelphia
