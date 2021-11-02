Sports

'We still fought to the very end': Morningside players speak out about lopsided loss to Inglewood

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Morningside players speak out about lopsided loss to Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Inglewood High School's blowout win on the football field against Morningside High School has blown up on social media. Inglewood beat Morningside 106-0 on Friday.

Inglewood High's lopsided win over Morningside High has attracted national attention and prompted a lot of criticism. But Morningside football player Dayvon Scruggs says he believes the attention is being blown out of proportion.

"The media is making it more terrible than it has to be," Scruggs said. "A game is a game. We lost. There's nothing there."

The California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section condemned Inglewood's in-game conduct in a statement, saying it "expects that all athletic contests are to be conducted under the strictest code of good sportsmanship. We expect coaches, players, officials, administrators and students to adhere to the Six Pillars of Character - Trustworthiness, Respect, Responsibility, Fairness, Caring and Citizenship. A score of 106-0 does not represent these ideals.

RELATED | Inglewood criticized after 106-0 win over Morningside in football game: 'It was a classless move'
EMBED More News Videos

The Inglewood High School football team defeated Morningside High School by a lopsided score of 106-0, prompting criticism from the California Interscholastic Federation.



"The CIF-SS condemns, in the strongest terms, results such as these. It is our expectation that the Inglewood administration will work towards putting in place an action plan so that an event such as this does not repeat itself."

Inglewood's quarterback, who has committed to play at UCLA, threw 13 touchdowns in the game, causing many to wonder why the mercy rule wasn't enacted and brought up questions of sportsmanship.

"He used their star quarterback, so it was to be expected," Scruggs said. "We came in the game knowing that we were going to lose, but at the same time we still fought to the very end and didn't quit and that's what really matters."

First-year Morningside head coach Brian Collins told the Los Angeles Times it was a "classless move." Officials from Inglewood and Morningside refused to comment but the Inglewood Unified School District released a statement saying, "We at the Inglewood Unified School District are saddened beyond words by the events that transpired at the football game Friday between Inglewood and Morningside high schools. We will conduct a full investigation."

"I was mad the moment that we lost," said Deontraye Hawkins, a Morningside football player. "But then again, it's like 'OK, we lost. OK.""

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsinglewoodlos angeles countycommunity journalisthigh schoolfootballcollegein the communityhigh school footballsports
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
More TOP STORIES News