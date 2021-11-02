'We still fought to the very end': Morningside players speak out about lopsided loss to Inglewood

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11185668" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Inglewood High School football team defeated Morningside High School by a lopsided score of 106-0, prompting criticism from the California Interscholastic Federation.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Inglewood High School's blowout win on the football field against Morningside High School has blown up on social media. Inglewood beat Morningside 106-0 on Friday.Inglewood High's lopsided win over Morningside High has attracted national attention and prompted a lot of criticism. But Morningside football player Dayvon Scruggs says he believes the attention is being blown out of proportion."The media is making it more terrible than it has to be," Scruggs said. "A game is a game. We lost. There's nothing there."The California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section condemned Inglewood's in-game conduct in a statement, saying it "expects that all athletic contests are to be conducted under the strictest code of good sportsmanship. We expect coaches, players, officials, administrators and students to adhere to the Six Pillars of Character - Trustworthiness, Respect, Responsibility, Fairness, Caring and Citizenship. A score of 106-0 does not represent these ideals."The CIF-SS condemns, in the strongest terms, results such as these. It is our expectation that the Inglewood administration will work towards putting in place an action plan so that an event such as this does not repeat itself."Inglewood's quarterback, who has committed to play at UCLA, threw 13 touchdowns in the game, causing many to wonder why the mercy rule wasn't enacted and brought up questions of sportsmanship."He used their star quarterback, so it was to be expected," Scruggs said. "We came in the game knowing that we were going to lose, but at the same time we still fought to the very end and didn't quit and that's what really matters."First-year Morningside head coach Brian Collins told the Los Angeles Times it was a "classless move." Officials from Inglewood and Morningside refused to comment but the Inglewood Unified School District released a statement saying, "We at the Inglewood Unified School District are saddened beyond words by the events that transpired at the football game Friday between Inglewood and Morningside high schools. We will conduct a full investigation.""I was mad the moment that we lost," said Deontraye Hawkins, a Morningside football player. "But then again, it's like 'OK, we lost. OK.""