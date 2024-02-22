Former LAPD officer allegedly stole credit cards from downtown jail visitors

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A former Los Angeles police officer is accused of stealing debit and credit cards from people who were being searched as they entered the jail in downtown Los Angeles.

Prosecutors say Edmond Babaians, who worked for LAPD for 15 years, took cards from four people who entered the security checkpoint at the Metropolitan Detention Center in July 2023.

He then allegedly made purchases with the stolen cards.

One of the alleged victims helped unravel the scheme when she learned her card had been used at a local home improvement store without her authorization. She obtained security footage of the person who made the purchase and turned it over to police who were eventually able to link the theft to Babaians.

Babaians, 43, was charged this week with three felonies and one misdemeanor for unlawful use of the cards. If convicted, he faces more than five years in county jail.

Bail was set at $20,000 and he's expected to be arraigned Friday.

Anyone else who feels they may have been victimized by Babaians is asked to call LAPD at (800)339-6868.