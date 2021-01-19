Pets & Animals

Baby Francois' langur monkey is 1st birth of its species at Philadelphia Zoo

By 6abc Digital Staff
PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Zoo welcomed a new addition last month.

This little Francois' langur, a type of monkey, was born on December 13 to first time parents Mei Mei and Chester.



Her name is Quy Bau, which means "precious" in Vietnamese.

"When she was first born, our team noticed Mei Mei wasn't attending to her, which isn't uncommon for first-time moms," the zoo wrote on Facebook. "So our vet staff took the baby to the animal hospital for a warming bath and some food. Since then, she and mom have bonded and the entire family is doing great!"

Quy Bau marks the first birth of this species at the zoo.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbaby animalsphiladelphia zoou.s. & worldthe philadelphia zoo
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
Garden Grove police lieutenant, 59, dies from COVID-19
Garth Brooks joins lineup of entertainers at Biden inaugural
Teen jailed in Cayman Islands for breaking quarantine released
Strong winds bring chance of power shutoffs in SoCal
New COVID-19 variant detected in Southern California
South Pasadena PD mourning loss of police assistant from COVID-19
Show More
Allergic reactions raise concerns over vaccine safety
As death rate doubles, cremation limits lifted in LA County
Rare wolverine spotted at Yellowstone National Park
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
167 cited after Super-Spreader Task Force breaks up underground party
More TOP STORIES News