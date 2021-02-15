Religion & Spirituality

Frederick K.C. Price, Crenshaw Christian Center founder, remembered by loved ones and congregants

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A memorial service was held over the weekend for Frederick K.C. Price, one of Los Angeles' most prominent religious leaders and founder of the Crenshaw Christian Center.

Apostle Price, who led services in the landmark FaithDome for many years, lost his battle with COVID-19 on Friday after weeks in the hospital.

Price founded the Crenshaw Christian Center in 1973 and built it into one of America's first Black megachurches, with 28,000 members and an estimated 15 million households watching televised church services every week.

His son, Pastor Frederick Price, Jr., presided over Sunday's service and talked about the pain of losing his father.

"The emotions really are released when I'm around, I believe it's the same for my siblings, when we get around love, when we hear the love. When we're reminded of how awesome a man of God our father was," he said.

Price was at times controversial - criticized for his teachings about the LGBTQ community and Islam.

The Price family founded the Frederick K.C. Price III Christian School in 1986, located on the sprawling campus of the Crenshaw Christian Center. The Crenshaw Christian Center served as a coronavirus testing facility and is now a vaccination site.

Price was born in Santa Monica in 1932 and married his wife Betty in 1953.

He is survived by his wife, four children, 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
