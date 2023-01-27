Visit more than 30 SoCal museums for free in honor of 'Free-for-All' day

If you've been making plans to take a trip to a local museum, you may want to mark this day on your calendar.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If you've been making plans to take a trip to a local museum, you may want to mark this day on your calendar.

SoCal Museums announced its "Free-for-All" day is making its in-person return for the first time since 2020.

On Sunday, Feb. 5, Southern California museums will grant people free admission to over 30 different museums.

Briana Sapp, SoCal Museum's president and director of marketing for Santa Barbra's Museum of Natural History, said everyone is thrilled to welcome visitors across all regions for this special day.

"The Museums Free-for-All has always been a celebration of the varied and remarkable institutions in Southern California, and it's meaningful to continue this tradition of accessibility and joy," she said in a press release.

Museums presenting art, cultural heritage, film, natural history and science will be participating. The "Free-for-All" museum also serves as a reminder that free visitor days are available year-round.

More information can be found at socalmuseums.org/free.