The newest, weirdest summer treat is a ketchup-flavored popsicle

The savory tomato flavor of the popsicles comes from 100% Canadian tomatoes.
By Zoe Sottile
CANADA -- A Canadian ketchup brand has launched an unusual twist on a popular summer treat: Ketchup-flavored popsicles.

The "Frenchsicle," a unique offering from French's Ketchup, is available in select pop-up locations until Thursday, according to a news release from French's.

The popsicle was created in collaboration with Happy Pops, a Canadian ice pops brand focused on natural, gluten-free ingredients.

The savory tomato flavor of the popsicles comes from 100% Canadian tomatoes, says the news release.

"I love creating innovative treats that appeal to Canada's diverse tastes," said Happy Pops founder Leila Keshavjee in the release. "I started Happy Pops to bring all-natural, handcrafted flavour to Canadians, so French's locally-grown ketchup is a perfect pairing."

"I can't wait for people to try this condiment-turned-popsicle."

Culinary daredevils can try out the strange summer treat for free at French's locations in Vancouver, Toronto, and Leamington in Canada.

And the flavor combination will also benefit an important cause. "For every Frenchsicle given away, French's will donate two meals to Food Banks Canada to address food insecurity in Canada," says the release.

The mashup isn't French's first interesting experiment in marketing their ketchup. In 2019, the brand handed out supplies and ketchup to fans from Toronto to Ontario on a "Thank You Truck" to celebrate Canada Day.

