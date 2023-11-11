Fullerton police see spike in car break-ins at schools during student drop-offs

Fullerton police have a warning for parents the next time they drop off or pick up their kids from school.

"I know you're thinking it's just a second to run in to grab your kid or pick them up after dismissal, but those few minutes are all a crook needs to steal something valuable out of your car," Fullerton Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Ryan O'Neil said.

The department has seen a spike in burglaries targeting parents outside of elementary schools on the west side of the city.

"At this time we've had a suspect who normally circles the parking lot, waits for the parents to leave," O'Neil said. "Parents are leaving purses and other valuables in plain sight in the vehicle. The suspect is smashing windows and then taking the valuable items and splitting."

There is no suspect description available at the moment.

However, O'Neil said they're looking for a silver Hyundai Sonata with an Oakland Raiders or Las Vegas Raiders stickers on the back window.

He said car break-ins can happen anywhere, so it is important folks always keep their guard up.

"No matter where they are, whether it be an elementary school picking up your kid or running into Target real fast," O'Neil said. "If they can take their valuables with them and not leave them in plain sight they'll be better off."

If you have any information related to these car burglaries, you're urged to call the Fullerton Police Department immediately at 714-738-6700.