Suspected DUI driver slams into senior apartment building in Fullerton

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Fullerton police say a woman suspected of driving under the influence slammed into a senior living apartment building late Wednesday night.

The crash happened just before midnight near Commonwealth Avenue and North Acacia Avenue. The driver of a white Nissan Rogue crashed into the wall at the Cambridge Court complex, according to investigators.

Police say that the female driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI.

Building and safety inspectors were assessing the damage. No one was injured.

No further details were immediately known.