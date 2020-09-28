SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A car wash fundraiser was held Sunday in San Pedro for the family of a teenage girl killed in a tragic car crash last week.
Cielo Romero Rojas died early Thursday morning on the 405 freeway in Gardena.
Friends and family are hoping to raise enough money washing cars to cover funeral costs.
Family members say they want the 19 year old to be remembered as a loving person with a big heart and a beautiful smile.
A GoFundMe page has already raised over $20,000.
Car wash fundraiser helps family of 19-year-old killed in Gardena crash
