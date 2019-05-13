Funeral held for Downey liquor store owner; suspect remains hospitalized

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A funeral was held Sunday for a beloved convenience store co-owner who was shot and killed last week in Downey.
The memorial services come as new information is released on the man possibly connected to the shooting death of 44-year-old Gurpreet Singh.
Police say 24-year-old Dylan Lindsey of Torrance was also involved in the wild chase shootout in Vernon on May 10.
Lindsey, who was the passenger in a black Toyota Prius, allegedly fired a handgun at authorities from multiple agencies during the high-speed pursuit. He was shot at least twice, including by a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
He's now hospitalized in critical condition.
Online booking records identified the driver as 37-year-old Alison Hart of Redondo Beach, who exited the car with her hands in the air and was taken into custody early on in what developed into a lengthy standoff.
Deputies have not yet commented on Lindsey's possible connection to Singh's murder. But Singh's family believe he is the same man seen in surveillance images of the shooting.
Singh's family held services for him Sunday afternoon at the Hollywood Sikh Temple.
Friends and family gathered to mourn and pay their respects to the husband, father and military veteran.
Singh was fatally shot last week inside the ASL Liquor Market that he co-owned. He was married with two sons and had served in the naval reserves.
"He was like a best friend," said his son, Sehajpal Singh. "He was always with me, was playing with me ever since I was little. It's hard without him."
Singh was cremated and his remains will be scattered in India, where he was born.
