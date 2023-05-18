Gabby Giffords' gun control organization celebrates 10 years but says there's still more work to do

As gun violence continues its grim march across America, no one understands the scale of the crisis better than former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords. As her gun control organization celebrates 10 years, she's reminding America there's still plenty of work to do.

BEVERLY HILLS (KABC) -- As gun violence continues its grim march across America, no one understands the scale of the crisis better than former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords.

The 52-year-old was shot in the head during a mass shooting outside of a grocery store in 2011. On Thursday, she celebrated her organization's 10-year anniversary in Beverly Hills.

It's become a leader in the movement to end gun violence in America.

"January 8, 2011 changed my life forever," said Giffords during Thursday's ceremony. "I was a congresswoman. I was shot in my head. After the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary, I said, 'Enough is enough.'"

Victims in attendance shared their personal stories, including the family of Terrell Bosley, who was fatally shot outside a Chicago church in 2006.

"The first year, I tried to take my life twice, because of the pain of just trying to wake up without my son," said his mother Pam Bosley.

"I understand some people have not been impacted by gun violence, but you don't want this feeling," added Terrell's brother Trevon Bosley. "You don't want it to come to your doorstep for you to want to get involved."

The night also featured panel discussions and a celebration of the organization's success.

"We have passed nearly 500 laws at the state level. Last year, we passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act in congress," said Giffords Executive Director Peter Ambler.

As gun violence plagues America, there is still more to be done. Thursday's event comes as 2023 is on track to be the deadliest in recent history for mass shootings.

"We've taken on the gun lobby, we've changed but at the same time we've seen deaths continue ... 50,000 Americans died last year from gun violence," said Ambler.

March's mass shooting at a Christian elementary school in Nashville has reignited calls by the White House for congress to pass an assault weapons ban.

The Giffords organization said it's hopeful legislation will have the biggest impact.