Gabriel Fernandez: NorCal law school now offering scholarship in memory of Palmdale boy

Golden Gate University School of Law in San Francisco is now offering a scholarship in memory of Gabriel Fernandez, the Palmdale boy who was tortured and eventually murdered by his mother and her boyfriend.

The university did not specify the scholarship amount, but says it will be awarded to a student who shows a "commitment to, or outstanding work in, the field of criminal prosecution against child/domestic abuse."

The scholarship was also created to commend the work of deputy district attorney Jon Hatami, who prosecuted the case, according to the university.

Eight-year-old Gabriel died in 2013.

His case has ignited worldwide calls for justice, especially within the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, which had received numerous complaints about the ongoing abuse.



The family of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez wants to make sure people remember the murdered Palmdale boy with a mural in downtown Los Angeles that will serve as a remembrance to abused children.

