Personal Finance

SoCal gasoline prices at highest level since start of pandemic

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California is seeing higher prices at the pump.

For the 30th time in the past 31 days, the average price of gas jumped.

It's now at its highest point since March 11, 2020.

The cost of regular gas in Los Angeles County is $3.47 a gallon.

A month ago, it was about 24 cents less.

The rise in prices has to do with refinery trouble, the switch to summer-blend gas and the lifting of the state's stay-at-home order, which increased demand by putting more people back on the roads.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financesouthern californialos angeles countylos angelesgas pricesgas stationdriving
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden to create task force to reunite families separated at border
Here are the CVS locations in SoCal that will offer COVID vaccines
CA COVID-19 metrics drop, but will there be another surge?
LA council votes to move forward on hazard pay for grocery workers
Angels suspend pitching coach over behavior allegations
Why are people leaving CA? In-depth look at population shifts
Jeff Bezos stepping down as Amazon CEO
Show More
COVID-19 vaccination supersite opens in Fontana
Fans ejected after verbal courtside confrontation with LeBron James
Marilyn Manson dropped from record label after abuse allegations
Why it could take 4+ years for Kaiser to vaccinate CA patients
Senate confirms Mayorkas as Biden's homeland security chief
More TOP STORIES News