SoCal gasoline prices at highest level since start of pandemic

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California is seeing higher prices at the pump.For the 30th time in the past 31 days, the average price of gas jumped.It's now at its highest point since March 11, 2020.The cost of regular gas in Los Angeles County is $3.47 a gallon.A month ago, it was about 24 cents less.The rise in prices has to do with refinery trouble, the switch to summer-blend gas and the lifting of the state's stay-at-home order, which increased demand by putting more people back on the roads.