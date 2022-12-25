Average LA, Orange County gas prices at second-highest Christmas amount

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County was at its second-highest amount for a Christmas Sunday, despite dropping 42 of the previous 45 days.

The average price rose 1.5 cents Sunday to $4.444, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. Only the $4.675 average last Christmas was higher.

The average price had dropped 42 times in 43 days, decreasing $1.106, then rose four-tenths of a cent Saturday. It is 2.9 cents less than one week ago, 72.1 cents lower than one month ago and 23.1 cents cheaper than one year ago.

The average price is $2.05 less than the record $6.494 on Oct. 5.

The Orange County average price was also at its second-highest amount for a Christmas, rising 2.7 cents to $4.354, the second consecutive increase after dropping 41 of the previous 42 days.

The Orange County average price is two-tenths of a cent more than the one week ago but 69 cents less than one month ago and 28.5 cents lower than one year ago when the Christmas record of $4.639 was set.

The Orange County average price is $2.003 less than the record $6.357 set Oct. 5.

The national average price rose for the second consecutive day after a streak of 44 consecutive decreases totaling 70.9 cents, increasing a half-cent to $3.102. It is 4.7 cents less than one week ago, 47.6 cents lower than one month ago and 18.6 cents cheaper than one year ago.

The national average price is $1.914 lower than the record $5.016 set June 14.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.