Gas prices in LA County rise for 7th time in 8 days as more people go back to work in person

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose today for the seventh time in eight days, increasing two-tenths of a cent to $4.354.The average price has increased 1.5 cents over the past seven days, including three-tenths of a cent Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 10.4 cents higher than one month ago and $1.219 greater than one year ago.The average price has increased $1.14 since the start of the year to its highest amount since Oct. 25, 2012.Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager, attributed the climb to a sharp increase in the oil price, and to higher demand due to more people driving to work.The Orange County average price dipped two-tenths of a cent to $4.313 -- marking the second straight day of no increase following seven hikes in eight days, during which it rose 2.2 cents. On Sunday, the price was unchanged from the previous day.The Orange County average price is 1.4 cents more than one week ago, 11 cents higher than one month ago and $1.198 greater than one year ago. It has risen $1.08 since the start of the year.