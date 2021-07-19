Personal Finance

Gas prices in LA County rise for 7th time in 8 days as more people go back to work in person

EMBED <>More Videos

Southern California gas prices resume their steep climb

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose today for the seventh time in eight days, increasing two-tenths of a cent to $4.354.

The average price has increased 1.5 cents over the past seven days, including three-tenths of a cent Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 10.4 cents higher than one month ago and $1.219 greater than one year ago.

The average price has increased $1.14 since the start of the year to its highest amount since Oct. 25, 2012.

Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager, attributed the climb to a sharp increase in the oil price, and to higher demand due to more people driving to work.

The Orange County average price dipped two-tenths of a cent to $4.313 -- marking the second straight day of no increase following seven hikes in eight days, during which it rose 2.2 cents. On Sunday, the price was unchanged from the previous day.

The Orange County average price is 1.4 cents more than one week ago, 11 cents higher than one month ago and $1.198 greater than one year ago. It has risen $1.08 since the start of the year.

MORE | Southern California gas prices resume their steep climb
EMBED More News Videos

Southland gas prices have resumed increasing after a brief respite, forcing drivers to dig even deeper into their pockets to fill their tank.





The above video is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financelos angeles countylos angelessummertravelgas pricesgas stationoil
Copyright © 2021 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LAPD: Bomb squad likely overloaded detonation truck in South LA blast
Amid new LA County mask mandate, concerning COVID trend continues
Bodies found in Angeles National Forest ID'd as missing couple
CA teen, 14, accused of fatally stabbing mother, injuring father
Mask order to apply at Dodger Stadium's covered concourses
Unemployment benefits: EDD representative answers common questions
105 migrants found crammed inside semi-truck in south Texas
Show More
UCLA admits most diverse, accomplished fall class in history
Podcast host Mat George killed in Beverly Grove hit-and-run at 26
California launches largest free school lunch program in US
Jet fuel shortage could ground firefighting aircraft
Prince Harry working on 'intimate and heartfelt memoir'
More TOP STORIES News