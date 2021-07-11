SoCal gas prices resume their climb, reaching heights not seen in nearly a decade

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped two-tenths of a cent today to $4.337, one day after rising six-tenths of a cent to its highest amount since Oct. 25, 2012.
It was unchanged on Friday and actually dropped two-tenths of a cent Thursday. The average price is 1.4 cents more than one week ago, 9 cents higher than one month ago and $1.22 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service, amid a sharp increase in the oil price and rising demand.
Pain at the pump intensifies amid highest gas prices in nearly a decade in SoCal
The Orange County average price rose one-tenth of a cent to $4.298 -- its highest amount since May 3, 2014. It is 1.2 cents more than one week ago, 9.6 cents higher than one month ago and $1.20 greater than one year ago.
In Riverside County, the average price rose to about $4.26.
Experts say we prices could climb 10 to 20 cents higher through Labor Day.
City News Service contributed to this report.