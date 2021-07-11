SoCal gas prices resume their climb, reaching heights not seen in nearly a decade

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10864757" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Southern Californians are feeling the pain at the pump as gas prices soar to their highest points in nearly a decade.

Southland gas prices have resumed increasing after a brief respite, forcing drivers to dig even deeper into their pockets to fill their tank.The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped two-tenths of a cent today to $4.337, one day after rising six-tenths of a cent to its highest amount since Oct. 25, 2012.It was unchanged on Friday and actually dropped two-tenths of a cent Thursday. The average price is 1.4 cents more than one week ago, 9 cents higher than one month ago and $1.22 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service, amid a sharp increase in the oil price and rising demand.The Orange County average price rose one-tenth of a cent to $4.298 -- its highest amount since May 3, 2014. It is 1.2 cents more than one week ago, 9.6 cents higher than one month ago and $1.20 greater than one year ago.In Riverside County, the average price rose to about $4.26.Experts say we prices could climb 10 to 20 cents higher through Labor Day.