Automotive

LA County sees largest decrease in average gas price since April 2020

EMBED <>More Videos

LA County sees sharpest drop in average gas price since April 2020

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County recorded its largest decrease since April 2, 2020, dropping below $6 for the first time since March 21.

The average price dropped 2 cents to $5.999 after back-to-back decreases of 1.9 cents, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped 7.1 cents over the past seven days following a 32-day streak of increases totaling $1.283. It is 7.1 cents less than one week ago but $1.071 higher than one month ago and $2.045 more than one year ago.

The Orange County average price recorded its largest decrease since at least September 2019, dropping 2.9 cents to $5.947. It has dropped 8 cents over the past seven days, including 1.8 cents on both Thursday and Friday, following a 35-day streak of increases totaling $1.277.

Despite the recent decreases, the Orange County average price is $1.043 higher than one month ago and $2.013 more than one year ago.

"With the (Strategic Petroleum Reserve) release keeping oil (prices) down, we'll see most/all areas decline over the weekend and into next week,'' according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivelos angeles countygas prices
Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Firefighters respond to 3-alarm blaze at El Monte warehouse
Body of missing man found in Griffith Park with dog by his side
California has $600 million in unclaimed can, bottle deposits
OC moms help Ukrainian refugees arriving at US-Mexico border
Bob Baffert banned from Santa Anita, Los Alamitos amid suspension
California corporate diversity law ruled unconstitutional
Former US women's soccer goalkeeper Hope Solo arrested on DWI
Show More
Flights from multiple airports delayed due to Southwest Airline outage
Accused GoFundMe scam ringleader sentenced to 27 months in prison
Suspect shot by deputies in Hacienda Heights after chase
Turpin children possible victims in foster family abuse case
Mines keep Kyiv unsafe in wake of Russian retreat, Zelenskyy says
More TOP STORIES News