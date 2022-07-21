Gas prices decline in Los Angeles, Orange counties for 37th straight day

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased Thursday for the 37th consecutive day, dropping 3 cents to $5.873, its lowest amount since May 7.The average price has dropped 58.9 cents over the past 37 days, including 3 cents Wednesday, following an 18-day streak of increases totaling 36.9 cents that pushed prices to record highs, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.The average price is 18.7 cents less than one week ago and 53 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.521 more than one year ago.The Orange County average price also decreased for the 37th consecutive day, dropping 2.8 cents to $5.772, its lowest amount since May 2. It has decreased 63.6 cents over the past 37 days, including 3.1 cents Wednesday. The run of dropping prices follows a 17-day streak of increases totaling 35.1 cents.The Orange County average price is 17.7 cents less than one week ago and 56.2 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.461 more than one year ago.The national average price dropped for the 37th consecutive day following an 18-day streak of increases, decreasing 2.7 cents to $4.44. It has dropped 57.6 cents over the past 37 days, including 2.8 cents Wednesday, after rising 41.5 cents during the 18-day streak of increases.The national average price is 16.5 cents less than one week ago and 52.8 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.278 more than one year ago.