WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to discuss health care accessibility, vaccines during Central CA visit

Gov. Gavin Newsom updates the state's response to the coronavirus, at the Governor's Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova, Calif., Monday, March 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

FRESNO, Calif. -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to visit Central California Tuesday to discuss health care access and affordability and the state's vaccination efforts.

The governor will hold a news conference at 11 am. We will be streaming his address. Check back here for live updates.

Newsom's visit to the Central Valley comes just after California announced that all state employees and health care workers must provide evidence of vaccination or undergo mandated COVID-19 testing and wear masks.

State health officials are aiming for full compliance of state employees by August 23.

So far, 75% of Californians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, but the state is struggling to get the last 25% vaccinated as COVID cases increase, including the more contagious Delta variant.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, California's Health Secretary, said Monday the Delta variant accounts for 83% of all COVID cases statewide.

COVID cases have been on the rise in the state, with 7,500 cases per day over the weekend. The 7-day average is now 6,400 cases per day. Hospitalizations are rising rapidly to around 3,000. There have been 600 patients admitted each day over the last three days.


