Southern California LGBTQ+ events celebrating June's Pride Month

Here's a list of events and celebrations for the LGBTQ+ community and their allies in Southern California.
May 16, 7 p.m.
Long Beach Pride Virtual Celebration
May 22-June 30
One City One Pride LGBTQ Arts Festival
May 30, 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Queer Artists Collab LA: Pride Kick-off at the Los Angeles State Historic Park
June 1-30
Pride Makes a Difference: 30 Days of Service and Volunteering around L.A.
June 3
Frankie Grande's Rainbowthon
June 4-6
OUTLOUD: RAISING VOICES Featuring Pride Live's Stonewall Day at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum
We’re Back. And we’re LIVE! OUTLOUD: Raising Voices alongside @REALPRIDELIVE #StonewallDay with @AdamLambert will kick off #PRIDE month with a 3-day concert series June 4-6 at the @lacoliseum (tickets on sale today), and will stream exclusively on @TWITCH #WeAreOUTLOUD pic.twitter.com/6McnxVV3ED— OUTLOUD (@WeAre_OUTLOUD) May 10, 2021
June 4-8
The Outfest OutFronts: a five-day digital festival, connecting fans with all things LGBTQIA+ in television
June 4-30
Santa Monica Pride Rainbow Road Art Walk
June 4, 9 p.m.
iHeartMedia's 'Can't Cancel Pride' - a celebration to raise visibility and funds for the LGBTQ+ community.
June 5, 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m.
Venice Pride 2021: Beach, Please! Big Beach Cleanup
June 5, 12 p.m.-3 p.m.
Pride Pawty with Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel
June 5, 12 p.m.-6 p.m.
Compton PRIDE Festival
June 5, 8 p.m.-9 p.m.
GMCLA presents: Pride Shining Through
June 5, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Gaywatch the Official Venice Pride Party
June 10
Thrive with Pride Concert, Presented by TikTok
June 11, 7:10 p.m.
LGBTQ+ Pride Night at Dodger Stadium
June 12, 3 p.m.-8 p.m.
ReunionLA - A Pride 2021 Day Party for Black Queer & Trans People
June 12, 9 p.m.
"Thrive with Pride Celebration" on ABC7
June 17-19
Trans Pride Los Angeles 2021
June 25, 3 p.m.-4 p.m.
Love, Peace + Soul: Virtual Pride Celebration
June 25, 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
"The Groundlings Pride Panel" fundraiser to discuss the evolution of working in the entertainment industry as a member of the LGBTQ+ community
June 25, 7 p.m.-8 p.m.
MenAlive - the Orange County Gay Men's Chorus proudly presents "CampTini... with a Twist!"
BREAKING NEWS! We’re excited to welcome the one and only @BenDeLaCreme as our special guest at our next #VirtualConcert streaming on June 25th at 7 pm PDT!! Subscribe Now to our YouTube channel and turn on bell notifications so you don't miss it! 🌐 https://t.co/Qo5Rc91i1M pic.twitter.com/ahgZ90bfbo— OC Gay Mens Chorus (@MenAliveChorus) May 14, 2021
June 26, 10 a.m.
GLSEN LA Car Pride Parade in the Valley
Join Valley Pride 🏳️🌈 ✨Saturday, June 26 in the #SFV!— GLSEN Los Angeles (@glsenLA) June 12, 2021
GLSEN LA is hosting a #Pride car parade & resource fair with @MayorOfLA from Van Nuys ➡️ Mission Hills. #LGBTQ folx and allies of all ages are welcome!#LGBTQIA #LGBTQyouth #queeryouth #LGBTyouth pic.twitter.com/YpiLX98KpN
June 26, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
American Trans Resource Hub presents Trans Pride 2021
June 26, 7 p.m.-10:30pm
LGBTQ Center Long Beach - Wizard of Oz Interactive Screening & Costume Contest
June 26
"The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert" LGBTQ+ Pride Movie Night with Cinespia at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Just Announced- #Cinespia Cemetery Screenings Return for @lapride! THE ADVENTURES OF PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT at Hollywood Forever Cemetery - Saturday, June 26th. Visit https://t.co/u6GvBGIwyV for tickets pic.twitter.com/JSKONFyuaj— Cinespia (@cinespia) June 11, 2021
June 27, 6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Los Angeles LGBT Center's Pride Picnic on the historic Fairbanks Lawn at Hollywood Forever
Ready to meet and greet—and #eat? Then join us at the Center's social-distanced #Pride Picnic at Hollywood Forever @hwdforever on Sunday, June 27! Enjoy live DJ, #drag performances, LA's most popular food vendors, and more. DETAILS: https://t.co/WAE45FIEto pic.twitter.com/HqXT7Gb0ja— Los Angeles LGBT Center (@LALGBTCenter) June 4, 2021
To have your SoCal LGBTQ-focused Pride Month event listed here, contact john.squatritto@abc.com.
Check out abc7.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQ+ community and their allies, and share your Pride with #abc7eyewitness.