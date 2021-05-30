Southern California LGBTQ+ events celebrating June's Pride Month

Community & Events

June is Pride Month. Here's a list of events and celebrations for the LGBTQ+ community and their allies in Southern California.
LA Pride announces June events and ABC7 Pride special

June is Pride Month.

Here's a list of events and celebrations for the LGBTQ+ community and their allies in Southern California.



May 16, 7 p.m.
Long Beach Pride Virtual Celebration

The digital event will feature headliners, from their Main Stage, Dance Stage, Urban Stage and Fiesta Caliente Stage.



May 22-June 30
One City One Pride LGBTQ Arts Festival

An arts festival in West Hollywood is running now until the end of June to celebrate Pride Month.



May 30, 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Queer Artists Collab LA: Pride Kick-off at the Los Angeles State Historic Park

June 1-30
Pride Makes a Difference: 30 Days of Service and Volunteering around L.A.

June 3
Frankie Grande's Rainbowthon

June 4-6
OUTLOUD: RAISING VOICES Featuring Pride Live's Stonewall Day at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum



June 4-8
The Outfest OutFronts: a five-day digital festival, connecting fans with all things LGBTQIA+ in television

June 4-30
Santa Monica Pride Rainbow Road Art Walk

June 4, 9 p.m.
iHeartMedia's 'Can't Cancel Pride' - a celebration to raise visibility and funds for the LGBTQ+ community.

Hosted by Elvis Duran and Bebe Rexha, "Can't Cancel Pride" will air on The Roku Channel and Revry, iHeartRadio's Social Channels, PrideRadio.com, on iHeartMedia Radio Stations Nationwide and the iHeartRadio App.



June 5, 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m.
Venice Pride 2021: Beach, Please! Big Beach Cleanup

June 5, 12 p.m.-3 p.m.
Pride Pawty with Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel

June 5, 12 p.m.-6 p.m.
Compton PRIDE Festival

The second Compton Pride Festival will be streamed on Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.



June 5, 8 p.m.-9 p.m.
GMCLA presents: Pride Shining Through

June 5, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Gaywatch the Official Venice Pride Party

June 10
Thrive with Pride Concert, Presented by TikTok

June 11, 7:10 p.m.
LGBTQ+ Pride Night at Dodger Stadium

June 12, 3 p.m.-8 p.m.
ReunionLA - A Pride 2021 Day Party for Black Queer & Trans People

June 12, 9 p.m.
"Thrive with Pride Celebration" on ABC7

Raven-Symoné talks about co-hosting the 2019 L.A. Pride Parade in West Hollywood.



June 17-19
Trans Pride Los Angeles 2021

June 25, 3 p.m.-4 p.m.
Love, Peace + Soul: Virtual Pride Celebration

June 25, 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
"The Groundlings Pride Panel" fundraiser to discuss the evolution of working in the entertainment industry as a member of the LGBTQ+ community

June 25, 7 p.m.-8 p.m.
MenAlive - the Orange County Gay Men's Chorus proudly presents "CampTini... with a Twist!"



June 26, 10 a.m.
GLSEN LA Car Pride Parade in the Valley


June 26, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
American Trans Resource Hub presents Trans Pride 2021

June 26, 7 p.m.-10:30pm
LGBTQ Center Long Beach - Wizard of Oz Interactive Screening & Costume Contest

June 26
"The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert" LGBTQ+ Pride Movie Night with Cinespia at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery



June 27, 6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Los Angeles LGBT Center's Pride Picnic on the historic Fairbanks Lawn at Hollywood Forever



To have your SoCal LGBTQ-focused Pride Month event listed here, contact john.squatritto@abc.com.

Check out abc7.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQ+ community and their allies, and share your Pride with #abc7eyewitness.
