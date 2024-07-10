'Best in Drag Show' entertains while raising funds to support people living with HIV

Oscar Quintero, a.k.a. Kay Sedia, tells us why he donates his time and talent to host the annual "Best in Drag Show."

Best in Drag Show, one of Los Angeles' most anticipated and outrageous events, returns to the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, October 6.

Organizers say to expect the unexpected in this beauty pageant parody as contestants blur the lines between artistry and absurdity, sometimes leaving spectators both spellbound and stunned.

The long-cherished show is produced by a team of generous volunteers who donate their time to support the Alliance for Housing & Healing, now a program of APLA Health, and their long-running efforts to provide essential housing services to people with HIV in L.A. County.

"We are thrilled to bring back the Best in Drag Show, a bold celebration that challenges norms - and good taste," remarked Craig E. Thompson, CEO of APLA Health.

"We're proud that this event continues to amplify our efforts in providing essential housing and support services to some of the most vulnerable in our community."

Over three decades since it began as a modest fundraiser in a West Hollywood living room, Best in Drag Show continues to be a beacon of hope and support, with proceeds directly supporting services at APLA Health.

The funds raised help provide stable housing, meals, case management, and essential supportive services to thousands of individuals in L.A. County each year.

"We invite attendees to witness a night where drag artistry meets unapologetic extravagance," enthused Terry D. Goddard II, Director of Alliance for Housing & Healing.

"This event stands as a testament to our commitment to making a difference while celebrating the vibrant diversity of our community."

For more information, visit bestindragshow.com.