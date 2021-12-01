otrc

Genie Francis returns to ABC's General Hospital just in time for the holidays

Christmas time in Port Charles
It's Christmas time in General Hospital's Port Charles

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- Just in time for Christmas, General Hospital is welcoming back fan favorite Genie Francis.

"It's a perfect time to come back, isn't it, Christmas?" said Francis.

And there's no shortage of love for Genie from her co-stars.

"She's like my kind of grandma in the show," said William Lipton who plays Cameron in the iconic soap opera. "It's always so sweet to get some affection from the amazing Genie Francis."

"She's really amazing to work with," said co-star Nicholas Chavez. "She just beams whenever you see her."

Genie's grateful for another Christmas in Port Charles.

"I've been very fortunate to have shared my life with a lot of these people here," said Francis.
