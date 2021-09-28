Arts & Entertainment

Lifetime fan of 'General Hospital' sees dream come true with cameo to celebrate 99th birthday

EMBED <>More Videos

'General Hospital' superfan delighted with cameo on 99th birthday

HOLLYWOOD -- It was a dream come true for one of the biggest fans of "General Hospital."

Los Angeles resident Felicia Tabbi celebrated her 99th birthday in grand style - by appearing on her favorite show!

Tabbi was gifted with a "roll-on" part in an episode, courtesy of her daughter Cheryl, her neighbors, and GH's executive producer Frank Valentini.

Tabbi says she's been watching "General Hospital" since 1963! And like any loyal fan, you know she has her favorite characters.

"Jason! Who doesn't like Jason? Young handsome man!" Tabbi said. The character Jason Morgan is played by actor Steve Burton.

Tabbi's daughter joked her mom may be 99, but she's a widow, so she's still looking!

Tabbi's episode aired on Monday, Sept. 27.

Happy birthday, Tabbi!

MORE | 'General Hospital' star Maurice Benard ready for new drama
EMBED More News Videos

Maurice Benard is one of the most popular actors in daytime television. He's played mob boss Sonny Corinthos on "General Hospital" for almost 30 years.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentgeneral hospitalcelebritybirthdayabcotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Suspect arrested in assault of Chapman University student on campus
53 cases of new R.1 COVID variant detected in CA
Legendary Dodgers broadcaster Jaime Jarrín retiring
Woman wounded in shooting by Long Beach school safety officer
Gabby Petito's family speaks as FBI manhunt continues
Child dies from brain-eating amoeba at Texas splash pad
LA County sheriff's deputy accidentally opens fire in courtroom
Show More
CA residents in high fire risk areas priced out of insurance policies
Pfizer submits data to FDA on its COVID vaccine for kids 5-11
CA man warns others after being harassed over dinosaur flag
Abdul-Jabbar calls for unvaccinated players to be removed from teams
Deadly crash prompts NB 710 Freeway partial closure in Long Beach
More TOP STORIES News