Lifetime fan of 'General Hospital' sees dream come true with cameo to celebrate 99th birthday

Los Angeles resident Felicia Tabbi celebrated her 99th birthday in grand style - by appearing on her favorite show!
Tabbi was gifted with a "roll-on" part in an episode, courtesy of her daughter Cheryl, her neighbors, and GH's executive producer Frank Valentini.
Tabbi says she's been watching "General Hospital" since 1963! And like any loyal fan, you know she has her favorite characters.
"Jason! Who doesn't like Jason? Young handsome man!" Tabbi said. The character Jason Morgan is played by actor Steve Burton.
Tabbi's daughter joked her mom may be 99, but she's a widow, so she's still looking!
Tabbi's episode aired on Monday, Sept. 27.
Happy birthday, Tabbi!
