George Floyd

George Floyd's family calls verdict in Derek Chauvin trial a victory: 'We won'

By Stefania Okolie
EMBED <>More Videos

George Floyd's family calls verdict a victory: 'We won'

HOUSTON, Texas -- Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, and Floyd's family in Houston are feeling a sense of relief.

The verdict arrived after about 10 hours of deliberations over two days, and was read late in the afternoon in a city on edge.

WATCH: George Floyd's family waited anxiously for verdict
EMBED More News Videos

Watch as George Floyd's family anxiously waited for the jury's verdict.



Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a 45-year-old now-fired white officer, pinned his knee on Floyd's neck for about 9 1/2 minutes.

RELATED: Derek Chauvin verdict: Jury done deliberating in trial over George Floyd's death | WATCH LIVE

The jury of six white people and six Black or multiracial ones came back with its verdict after about 10 hours of deliberations over two days. Chauvin was found guilty on all charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Over the weekend, ABC13 talked with George Floyd's younger brother, Philonise Floyd and his wife Keeta. The couple lives in Houston but they've traveled to Minneapolis every week to be in the courthouse throughout the trial.
RELATED: Exclusive: George Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd talks about trial of Derek Chauvin and upcoming verdict

Follow Stefania Okolie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstontrialblack lives mattercourt casederek chauvingeorge floydu.s. & worldrace in america
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
Reactions pour in after guilty verdict in George Floyd's death
Jury finds Derek Chauvin guilty of murder, manslaughter | LIVE
Biden to Floyd family after Chauvin verdict: 'We're so relieved'
What do the charges against Derek Chauvin mean?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jury finds Derek Chauvin guilty of murder, manslaughter | LIVE
Biden to Floyd family after Chauvin verdict: 'We're so relieved'
Lincoln Heights brush fire halted at 5 acres
Reactions pour in after guilty verdict in George Floyd's death
Riverside student accepted to 15 schools, including 5 in Ivy League
Arrest made after Korean couple punched, Olympian threatened
5 CA counties change reopening tiers
Show More
Ted Nugent, who once called COVID a 'scam,' sickened by virus
When should CA lift outdoor mask mandate? Experts are conflicted
Online portal launched to help migrant children at Long Beach Convention Center
Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant estate elect not to renew Nike partnership
LAUSD elementary schools reopen, but not all students returning
More TOP STORIES News