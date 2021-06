EMBED >More News Videos Hundreds of dolphins in a stampeding pod made for an amazing sight off the coast of Newport Beach.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Whale watchers were treated to a jaw-dropping sight when they spotted giant blue whales swimming and feeding off the coast of Newport Beach on Monday.Blue whales are the largest animals that have ever lived on earth -- even bigger than dinosaurs.The whales' breath shoots out of their nostrils and can go more than 30 feet in the air.There have been consistent sightings for the last five days.