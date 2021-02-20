emergency landing

Plane experiencing engine trouble drops gigantic debris in Colorado yard, lands safely

(Broomfield Police)

BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- A plane experienced engine trouble while flying Saturday dropped debris in several Colorado neighborhoods, officials said.

Authorities told ABC News the debris came from United Flight 328, which departed from Denver around 12:15 p.m. local time and was headed to Honolulu. The engine issue was noted around 1:30 p.m., so the plane turned around and landed safety back in Denver.

No injuries were reported from the flight nor debris.

Police in Broomfield, a city about 20 miles north of Denver, release a photograph of an automobile-sized piece of debris next to a local house.



A Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board investigation is underway.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
