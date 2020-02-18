Politics

Musicians protest state's new freelancer law AB 5, hold rally in City of Industry

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (KABC) -- Local artists and performers continue to rail against the controversial "gig worker bill," which rewrites the rules for freelancers in California.

More than 100 musicians held a news conference in the City of Industry on Monday to protest AB 5.

The new state law requires companies to classify all independent contractors as employees with benefits.

That could be detrimental to businesses that rely on gig workers and other daily hires.

Small business owners call AB 5 un-American.

They want the legislation repealed.
