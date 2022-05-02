Remembering Gianna Bryant: New mural plus 'dream' basketball court honors young star on her birthday

Gianna, the daughter of Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant, was born on May 1.
The new mural, located at 1525 S. Broadway, shows Gianna wearing her classic black and white Mamba jersey.
Tehrell Porter, the artist behind the mural, posted photos of his latest creation on Instagram. Vanessa Bryant thanked him for it personally.
On Sunday, Vanessa Bryant also announced the grand opening of The Kobe and Gianna Bryant Dream Court at Pearson Park in Anaheim.
Donated by Nancy Lieberman Charities, the court features a butterfly-shaped sculpture that includes a drawing of Kobe and his daughter sitting courtside at a game.
"The Bryant family has always had a special tie to Anaheim," said Mayor Harry Sidhu in a statement. "This court is a lasting legacy of that connection and will introduce a new generation of Anaheim kids to the joy of basketball. We are honored, too, that this court in the heart of our city will inspire girls and women with the amazing contributions to the sport by Nancy Lieberman and her foundation. On behalf of our city, I can't wait to see the kids of Anaheim go hard in the paint on this incredible court."
The city of Anaheim said the court is the first basketball court at the park and will be used by the Anaheim Family YMCA and the Anaheim STARS program for youth.