Vanessa Bryant unveils new Nike sneakers honoring 16th birthday of late daughter Gigi

She posted the video on Instagram Thursday.
"Thank you for celebrating Gigi's 16th Birthday with me," said Bryant in a personalized photo message posted to her Instagram. "Gigi was always wise beyond her years, spreading joy and kindness to everyone around her and showing that basketball was more than a sport. It was friendship. It was family."
The sneakers feature a snakeskin pattern design meant to represent Gianna's "Mambacita Mentality," according to Bryant.
"The custom shoelaces inspire us to walk in Gigi's footsteps," Bryant said in the photo message. "To lace up and show up every time and to not take opportunities for granted."
The packaging also includes a red bracelet.
"The red bracelet is symbolic of the red bow Gianna loved to wear in her school pictures and the love she had for everyone she met," Bryant said.
All proceeds from the new sneakers, called "Mambacita Sweet 16," will benefit the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.
"With these shoes, we hope to encourage everyone to embody my daughter's Mambacita Mentality -- to seize every moment, love deeply every day and to find your own joy."
Nike said the company will work with Bryant to establish a youth basketball center in Southern California as part of the new partnership.