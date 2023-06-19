"Ginger Rogers" beach honored with LGBTQ-themed lifeguard towers to celebrate Pride Month

The L.A. County Third District and ONE Archives honored the LGBTQ+ community by painting Lifeguard Towers 17 and 18 with the colors of the Progress Pride Flag.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- A special Pride Month celebration was held in Santa Monica Saturday, remembering the history of "Ginger Rogers" Beach.

The Los Angeles County Third District and ONE Archives Foundation honored LGBTQ+ advocates and leaders by painting Lifeguard Towers 17 and 18 with the colors of the Progress Pride Flag.

There's also new signage educating the public about "Ginger Rogers" Beach. For decades, the beach area has been a refuge and safe haven for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Beginning in the 1940s, young gay men began coming to this part of Will Rogers State Park, and it became known as "Ginger Rogers," named for the glamorous Hollywood actress.

Over the years the beach has evolved to become a place of culture, politics, and celebration, and continues to serve as a sanctuary for the LGBTQ+ community.

