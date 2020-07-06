13-year-old girl dies after jumping from carjacked vehicle in Pico Rivera

A 13-year-old girl died when she jumped from a moving vehicle that was being carjacked in Pico Rivera, officials say.
By ABC7.com staff
PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 13-year-old girl died when she jumped from a moving vehicle that was being carjacked in Pico Rivera, officials say.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon in the area of Whittier Boulevard and Lindsey Avenue.

The vehicle was parked in the area when the suspect got in and attempted to steal it.

Two children jumped out of the moving vehicle.

A 13-year-old girl died from her injuries and the other child was rushed to a hospital for injuries.

The suspect was found and taken into custody a short time later.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pico riveralos angeles countychild deathchild killedcarjacking
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brush fire near Agua Dulce shuts down 14 Freeway
Broadway star Nick Cordero dies from COVID-19
LA County hospitals warned to prepare for COVID-19 surge
Fire forces partial closure of SB 405 near El Segundo
Remains of missing Fort Hood solider Vanessa Guillen identified
Illegal fireworks illuminate Southern California sky
COVID-19 update: LA health officials see alarming spike in hospitalizations
Show More
4th of July fuels worries about skyrocketing COVID-19 cases
Engagement on after OC marriage banner falls from sky
John Wayne Airport gets $4M grant for upgrades
LAPD senior detention officer dies from COVID, agency says
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to rise in LA County
More TOP STORIES News