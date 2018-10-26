Girl Scouts of Orange County hacked

Authorities investigate Girl Scouts data breach

The Girl Scouts of Orange County has been hacked, and members' personal information may have been compromised.

Girl Scout officials said the hacker gained access to one of its email accounts and sent emails to others.

Compromised information could include names, birth dates, home addresses, insurance policy numbers and health information.

About 2,800 members may have been affected by the breach from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1.

Members are being warned not to open any unusual emails from the group.

KFSN-TV contributed to this report.
