Norwalk High School students carry on tradition focused on learning the spirit of giving

By
NORWALK (KABC) -- Students at one local high school are showing the spirit of giving... in a very generous way. And, they've been opening their wallets to help others year after year.

The checks are big and so are the hearts. Norwalk High School's Giving charity to charities assembly showed off one big donation after the next.

"It really warms your heart. It feels good when you're helping out others," said Miranda Chavez.

Whether it is kidney disease awareness or the Surfrider Foundation, students are raising money to help. Miguel Rivera's Dream Big Project is one of the recipients.

"We will be using that money to directly provide scholarships for Norwalk High students," said Rivera.

Students sold sweatshirts to raise money this year. On the back of the shirts, the many charities they are benefiting.

"It's a great thing, knowing that you're gonna be helping other people. Everybody needs help once in a while," said Jovany Villalobos.

And for the tenth year in a row Norwalk High's Giving Charity to Charities event is helping. This year the students raised more than 12 thousand dollars.
