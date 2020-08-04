Health & Fitness

Glen Ivy Hot Springs' new outdoor experience offers relaxation while still following strict health guidelines

There are private lounges, private changing cabanas and a dedicated host. Plus, there are 19 pools on the grounds, with physical distancing required.
CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Many businesses have been forced to pivot around COVID-19 restrictions. Glen Ivy Hot Springs in Corona has reopened with a whole new outdoor experience.

It had to shut down following Gov. Gavin Newsom's order to close certain sectors amid the pandemic. Mickey Schulte says he's enjoying the peacefulness.

"I think people are definitely looking for any escape right now from this nightmare that's going on," said Mickey Schulte from Anaheim.

Services once offered inside at Glen Ivy are now only available outdoors.

"We're so lucky to have all of these 10 acres available to our guests, all outdoors," said Scott Whitaker, Glen Ivy Hot Springs director of operations.

Workers wear face coverings.

"We have health screening questions and temperature checks that we're doing for every guest as well as our employees," said Whitaker.

There are private lounges, private changing cabanas and a dedicated host. Plus, there are 19 pools on the grounds, with physical distancing required.

"We're outdoors, the sun feels good. I feel very safe with the environments. It's not overly crowded and just very relaxing," said Brendan Ochinero from San Diego.

Glen Ivy says people need to reserve a "Passport to Wellness" package before they come visit.

"It includes a service, it includes your lunch for the day, it's an elevated lunch with fish options, wine pairings, get to choose an appetizer, an entree and a dessert and that's all included in your day," said Whitaker.

The package pricing varies depending on the private Lounge location. Standard pricing is $295 per person. For more information, visit www.glenivy.com.

