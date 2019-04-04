Crime & Safety

Glendale: Stolen-vehicle suspect in custody after fleeing from police

EMBED <>More Videos

A stolen-vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon suspect is in custody after fleeing from police in Glendale on Wednesday.

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A stolen-vehicle and assault-with-a-deadly-weapon suspect is in custody after fleeing from police in a brief and dangerous chase in Glendale on Wednesday.

Los Angeles police tracked the suspect in the reported stolen car as he was driving on the wrong side of the road near the Glendale Galleria.

The driver blew through red lights and nearly hit cars and pedestrians while traveling at high speeds.



The suspect made a U-turn in front of officers on northbound San Fernando Road from the 134 Freeway. At one point, the man even drove on the sidewalk. The LAPD canceled the chase soon after due to the suspect's dangerous driving.

After authorities pulled away from the chase, the suspect pulled into a gas station parking lot and casually got out of the vehicle. With a backpack on, the man walked down the street until authorities caught up to him.

A Glendale police officer held the suspect at gunpoint near Verdugo Road and Glenoaks Boulevard before the suspect dropped down to the ground.

More officers arrived and helped take the man into custody without incident.

No other details were immediately available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyglendalelos angeles countypolice chase
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Serial slasher in South LA, South Gate ID'd as 19-year-old
2 arrested in death of Compton teen Samantha Bustos
South Gate slapped with lawsuit after shooting unarmed man 16 times
Thief fakes test ride, steals $5K bike from OC shop
Sephora settles suit claiming herpes passed from lipstick sample
Eagle Rock student dies after jumping from Glendale mall
Corona father pleads not guilty to murder of missing 8-year-old son
Show More
Teen tells police that he's boy missing since 2011
Sales of Nipsey Hussle music increase after his death
Lake Balboa crash: Stolen-vehicle suspect in custody after wreck injures 10
Search warrant served at Encino home of Mally Mall
Police arrest suspect in Nipsey Hussle shooting
More TOP STORIES News