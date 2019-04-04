Glendale: Stolen-vehicle suspect in custody after fleeing from police

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A stolen-vehicle and assault-with-a-deadly-weapon suspect is in custody after fleeing from police in a brief and dangerous chase in Glendale on Wednesday.Los Angeles police tracked the suspect in the reported stolen car as he was driving on the wrong side of the road near the Glendale Galleria.The driver blew through red lights and nearly hit cars and pedestrians while traveling at high speeds.The suspect made a U-turn in front of officers on northbound San Fernando Road from the 134 Freeway. At one point, the man even drove on the sidewalk. The LAPD canceled the chase soon after due to the suspect's dangerous driving.After authorities pulled away from the chase, the suspect pulled into a gas station parking lot and casually got out of the vehicle. With a backpack on, the man walked down the street until authorities caught up to him.A Glendale police officer held the suspect at gunpoint near Verdugo Road and Glenoaks Boulevard before the suspect dropped down to the ground.More officers arrived and helped take the man into custody without incident.No other details were immediately available.