Parents protest vaccine mandates despite Glendale Unified not having requirement for students

Several of the people protesting outside Allen F. Daily High School, on the corner of Wilson Avenue and Jackson Street, held signs that said "Too early for kids vaccination" and "My child, my choice."
However, the Glendale Unified School District does not have a vaccination mandate in place for students. Earlier this month, the district's Board of Education adopted a resolution requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1.
As part of tentative agreements with the Glendale Teachers Association and California School Employees Association, masks are required when indoors, and students and employees must undergo daily health checks at school and district facilities.
Additionally, weekly COVID-19 screening testing is "strongly encouraged" for students and employees, regardless of vaccination status.
A spokesperson for Glendale Unified told Eyewitness News some of the people at Friday's protest were yelling "Shame on you, LAUSD," and district representatives told the crowd they were not at an LAUSD facility.