Golden Globes fashion: Stars shine for red-carpetless award show

LOS ANGELES -- The Golden Globes red carpet is in full swing -- sort of! From the stars' homes to the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, to New York's Rainbow Room and more, celebrities are lighting up the fashion runway.

Due to the pandemic, there will be no parade of stars down the red carpet outside the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Nominees are posing for the awards show virtually, from the comfort of their own homes.

Oscar de la Renta is a big hit on the remote red carpet with actresses Amanda Seyfriend, Kaley Cuoco and Jane Levy rocking gowns from the renowned designer. "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" actress and singer Andra Day is a vision in white with her Chanel number.

The organization that hosts the Golden Globes is under fire for lacking inclusion and diversity in the award show.

