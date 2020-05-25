Politics

GOP groups sue California Gov. Newsom over vote-by-mail order for November 2020 election

Republican groups are suing over California's plan to send mail-in ballots to every voter in the state for the November 2020 election.
State and national Republican groups are suing over Gov. Gavin Newsom's executive order to send mail-in ballots to every voter in California for the November 2020 election.

The chair of the Republican National Committee, Ronna McDaniel, announced the lawsuit on Sunday through Twitter.

"His radical plan is a recipe for disaster that would create more opportunities for fraud & destroy the confidence Californians deserve to have in their elections," McDaniel's tweet read.



Organizations backing the suit include the Republican National Committee, the California Republican Party and the National Republican Congressional Committee.

Earlier this month, Newsom signed an executive order to send every registered voter in California a mail-in ballot for the November presidential election. The order was an attempt to provide for social distancing and help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.


In-person voting at polling places will continue to be available for the November election, but sending out the mail-in ballots was a way to encourage people to stay home while still exercising their rights.

"There's no safer, physically distancing, healthier way to exercise your right to vote than from the safety and convenience of your own home," Secretary of State Alex Padilla said when the governor's order was announced.

Padilla said California is the first state in the nation to commit to sending everyone mail-in ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson for Newsom issued a statement from his office in response to the GOP lawsuit: "California will continue to defend Californians' right to vote, including their right to vote by mail, and the right to hold an election that is safe, secure, and accessible. Voters shouldn't have to choose between their health and their right to vote."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsgavin newsomrepublicansvotingvote 2020lawsuitrepublican national committee2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Uncle breaks silence on Gabriel Fernandez 7 years after his death
Vernon sees COVID-19 outbreaks at 9 facilities, including Farmer John
Eaton Canyon hiking trails closed after too many show up
Protesters call for LA churches to reopen
White House bans travel to US from Brazil
Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday amid COVID-19
Newsom approves OC's request for reopening of more businesses
Show More
Immigration Q&A: How are visas impacted during the pandemic?
Parenting during the pandemic: Expert answers questions
ABC7 to provide live coverage of Memorial Day ceremony
Port Hueneme beach open for Memorial Day
U.S. nears 100,000 COVID-19 deaths as states reopen
More TOP STORIES News