Concerns about return to home learning fuel support for Newsom recall

The election to potentially recall Gov. Gavin Newsom is approaching at the same time kids are returning to school and COVID-19 cases are rising in California.The situation has parents worried. Some, regardless of party, are considering supporting the recall because of school issues.Republican Kevin Kiley, a state representative who is running for governor in the recall, noted that Los Angeles Unified School District parents are concerned about a return to learning from home."The ability of their kids to have access to in-person instruction could well hang in the balance of this recall election," Kiley said in an interview with Eyewitness News.Some LAUSD parents agree and that's why they're supporting Kiley."I want to see new leadership," said Danna Rosenthal, an LAUSD parent. "I don't think he put the kids first for the whole entire year. I need to see a change. I'm a Democrat like I said. I voted for him. I voted for the guy. I need to see a change."Adds another LAUSD parent, Margaret Orenstein: "The idea that the other shoe could drop and schools could close with no notice, which I agreed with March 13 of last year, but at this point we're in a different place where we know how to control COVID. I see others saying I will keep schools open and I know that promise falls apart if something dramatically changes in the landscape of COVID."With the new school year already underway for many, Newsom's campaign says Kiley's pitch to voters is false. Newsom has said he wants kids back in-person full time for instruction and that the state has no plans to fund the remote learning model."Done with Zoom school," Newsom said while visiting schools in Southern California on the first day of classes this month. "No more Zoom school.""There's simply no substitute for that enrichment that comes from being in school, being with trusted friends and extraordinary leaders, particularly our teachers."Both Rosenthal and Orenstein say their kids are thriving back in school and that no issue is more important to them than education. After over a year at home, they believe the only way to guarantee in-person learning stays is by recalling Newsom.Vice President Kamala Harris is headed to the Bay Area next Friday to campaign with Newsom, urging Californians to vote no on the recall. Republican Larry Elder, who is leading in the polls among potential candidates to replace Newsom, will hold a rally in Newport Beach on Saturday.