California releases guidance to hold graduation ceremonies

Good news for seniors! This graduation season, they may be able to walk across the stage in front of their loved ones.
With COVID-19 vaccinations ramping up across California and case rates declining, the state has released guidance for schools and colleges to hold graduation ceremonies safely.

According to the guidance released on Friday, the number of attendees should be limited, and venues should not hold ceremonies within two hours of each other.

The state also says all those attending should wear masks, except speakers, who should maintain a 6-feet distance from others.

Those who are more vulnerable to the virus, due to age or underlying conditions, should be discouraged from attending.

On Friday, California health officials also gave the green light to reopen state theme parks in most counties beginning April 1st as long as the county is not in the purple tier.

Visitors will have to stick to smaller groups for now.

Los Angeles and Orange Counties are currently in the red tier, meaning when Disneyland, California Adventure, and Universal Studios open, they'll be limited to 15% capacity.

Guests will be allowed to enter with 10 total people or three household groups with no mixing between parties.

As the counties move up the state tier system, those maximum capacities inside theme parks will increase.
