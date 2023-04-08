Year later, residents of Granada Hills still pushing city to get homeless encampment cleared

Open flames, raw sewage, stolen mail and car break-ins -- Those are just a handful of the issues that have been brought up about a homeless encampment site in Granada Hills.

Last year, residents demanded the camp be cleaned up, but a year later, it is still standing.

Last year, residents demanded the camp be cleaned up, but a year later, it is still standing. It's a situation that other communities across the Southland have experienced amid the homeless crisis.

"Our neighbor's mail has been stolen and they come and check the cars if they're locked or unlocked," said resident Paul Singh.

The encampment is above a residential neighborhood. Homeowners say it's been there for more than a year and has made the area unsafe.

Residents have taken their own photos of the campsite and sent them to the city of Los Angeles asking for help.

Last year, Councilman John Lee's office told Eyewitness News the property owner was cited by the Department of Building and Safety for unapproved use of land. At the time, they said it had to be cleaned up within 30 days.

"Everybody thought it was all going to be taken care of, they have 30 days to clear it up, we figured, 'Ok. In a couple of months,' ... It never happened," said resident Rudy Lundgren.

While ABC7 was visiting the encampment on Thursday, a representative from Lee's office arrived to speak with concerned residents.

Matthew Hernandez, a Council District 12 representative, said they had to go to court and that it's been a slow process.

"Legally, in order to get on the property, we need to get either a warrant or consent, but if we don't get consent, we can get a warrant. Consent would essentially come from the property owner, which we tried to work with in the past," he said.

Hernandez said the property owner hasn't been cooperating and the people in the encampment are considered squatters. That's why a court needs to approve their removal.

Hernandez said Lee's office is now trying to schedule another court date for the property owner but unfortunately, that could be months away.