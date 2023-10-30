WATCH LIVE

ABC7 has your chance to win tickets to Grand Parade Dia de los Muertos Festival in Long Beach!

Monday, October 30, 2023 9:02PM
ABC7 is giving you a chance to win a 5-pack of tickets to Grand Parade Dia de los Muertos Festival at Rainbow Lagoon Park, 400 East Shoreline Drive in Long Beach on Saturday, November 4, 12pm-10pm.

The Arte y Ofrendas Festival features Aztec dance blessing, altares, a children's plaza, art exhibits, face painting, artisan mercado, Folklorico dancers, food vendors and more.

The Altares are the heart of the celebration paying tribute to family traditions.

Only open to residents of the KABC-TV DMA who are at least 18 years of age. See Official Rules here.

