Video showing wholesome reaction of great-grandmother turning 100 goes viral

A video showing the wholesome reaction of a great-grandmother when she finds out that she's just turned 100 years old has gone viral.

A video showing the wholesome reaction of a great-grandmother when she finds out that she's just turned 100 years old has gone viral.

A video showing the wholesome reaction of a great-grandmother when she finds out that she's just turned 100 years old has gone viral.

A video showing the wholesome reaction of a great-grandmother when she finds out that she's just turned 100 years old has gone viral.

A video showing the wholesome reaction of a great-grandmother when she finds out that she's just turned 100 years old has gone viral.

In the video, the great-grandmother is told by her family members that she is now 100 years old.

"No sir!" the woman exclaimed, thinking she was being pranked.

"We're in the year 2024, what year were you born?"

"1924," the great-grandmother said before pausing and realizing that she was indeed 100 years old.

"I don't feel like I'm that old," she added as her family cheered. "Can I make a wish not to be 100?"

The video got over 7 million views in just two days.