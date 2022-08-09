LAPD determines body found on fire near Griffith Park merry go round was likely a suicide

Authorities are investigating the death of a person who apparently set themselves on fire in a tree near the Griffith Park merry go round Tuesday.

GRIFFITH PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities are investigating the death of a person who apparently set themselves on fire in a tree in Griffith Park on Tuesday.

The body was discovered around 12:30 p.m. on fire and hanging from a tree near the park's merry go round. Firefighters had to put out flames and found the body of a person who was declared dead at the scene.

Los Angeles Police Department detectives investigated and found no signs of foul play, determining that most likely the cause of death was suicide.

"It appears to be self-immolation," said LAPD detective Michael Ventura. "This is going to be somebody who brought some gasoline, brought some lighters. We have had, they are rare, but we do have cases where people will self-immolate. Or they choose to set themselves on fire."

The person's age, identity and gender have not yet been determined, but they are believed to be a person who frequents the park on a regular basis.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health matters, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 (or 988 beginning July 16, 2022) to connect with a trained counselor or visit the NSPL site.

