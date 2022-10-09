Man dies after being struck by hit-and-run driver near Griffith Park, police say

Police told Eyewitness News officers are now looking for the driver, though a vehicle description was not immediately available.

A man has died after he was struck by a driver near Griffith Park Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man has died after he was struck by a driver near Griffith Park Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the man was walking on Fern Dell Drive near a parking lot close to the trails that lead to the Griffith Observatory when the driver hit him and took off.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police told Eyewitness News officers are now looking for the driver, though a vehicle description was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.