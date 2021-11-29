animal rights

LA animal rights group claims pony rides at Griffith Park are breaking animal welfare laws

The group claims 16 ponies are "routinely overworked" and says one of the horses suffers from gait issues.
EMBED <>More Videos

Group claims Griffith Park pony rides are breaking animal welfare laws

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles animal rights group held a protest at Griffith Park this weekend over the facility's pony rides, claiming the park is breaking animal welfare laws.

Members and supporters of the Los Angeles Alliance for Animals, also known as LAAA, are demanding the city of L.A. to pass an ordinance banning pony rides.

The group claims 16 ponies are "routinely overworked" and says one of the horses that gives rides to children suffers from gait issues.

"Animal welfare laws, created with the input of veterinarians and equine experts, are constantly ignored by the pony ride operator and are never enforced by Park and Recreation, and Los Angeles Animal Services nor Los Angeles Police Department," said the LAAA, which claims it has been monitoring the rides since July. "The Pony rides concession is animal cruelty disguised as child entertainment. Unkind treatment of animals doesn't align with Los Angeles values. Los Angeles has passed the fur ban, bull hook ban, and no wild animals in private parties."

The Griffith Park Pony Rides and Petting Zoo issued a statement, saying their facility is routinely inspected by city and county of Los Angeles to "assure the safe and humane treatment of every animal."

A note posted on the park's website states all of its animals are "under the direct care of a licensed veterinarian and are up-to-date on all of their required medical shots and inoculations."

READ ALSO | Childhood abuse survivor on a mission to save lives of abused animals, find forever homes
EMBED More News Videos

'This is my purpose.' Child abuse survivor dedicates her life to saving animals from abuse and finding a forever loving home.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalslos angeleslos angeles countyhorsesrallyanimal crueltylos angeles city councilsafetyprotect our childrenprotestanimal abuseanimalanimal newslos angelesanimalsanimal rights
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
ANIMAL RIGHTS
Protesters hold 'Squid Game' themed protest outside CA In-N-Out
Volunteers bring water to tule elk dying in Point Reyes drought
2nd cow that escaped slaughterhouse arrives at sanctuary
Diane Warren saves 2nd cow that escaped Pico Rivera slaughterhouse
TOP STORIES
Arrest in fatal shooting of Jacqueline Avant in Beverly Hills
2020 brought sharp increase in deadly crashes
LeBron James clears NBA's COVID protocols
Eddie Mekka, 'Laverne & Shirley' actor, dies at 69 in Newhall
SoCal homeowner told to take down Christmas display or face fines
US will resume policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico
Biden launching winter COVID booster, testing campaign
Show More
How Tom Brady landed on call with Michigan high school basketball team
Electrical vault explosion shatters windows at NoHo apartment building
Prosecute shoplifters under existing California laws, Newsom says
Ex-child actor in 'Beasts of the Southern Wild' shot, killed at 22
Long Beach police chief enters race to become next LA County sheriff
More TOP STORIES News